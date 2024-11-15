Fantasy Hockey
Blake Lizotte Injury: Diagnosed with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Lizotte suffered a concussion against Detroit on Wednesday and won't be available for Friday's matchup with Columbus, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

With the Pens heading into a back-to-back, Lizotte shouldn't be expected to face the Sharks on Saturday either as he clears the league's concussion protocols. Unless Matt Nieto (knee) is finally cleared to play, it figures to be Vasily Ponomarev who steps into the lineup in Lizotte's stead. With injuries pilling up and the trade of Lars Eller, Pittsburgh finds itself somewhat thin down the middle outside of the two-headed monster.

