Blake Lizotte Injury: Game-time decision Thursday

Lizotte (concussion) will be a game-time decision versus Anaheim on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Lizotte suffered the concussion during a preseason game versus Ottawa on Sept. 29 and has yet to see any action this season. He was cleared Thursday for full contact, the first time since he was concussed. The 26-year-old had seven goals and 15 points in 62 regular-season games with the Kings in 2023-24.