Blake Lizotte Injury: Not playing Monday

Lizotte (upper body) won't play against Colorado on Monday.

Lizotte will miss at least one game, but it's unclear if he will be ready to return against Carolina on Wednesday. He has contributed seven goals, 19 points, 49 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and 49 hits in 55 games this season. After missing the last four outings, Justin Brazeau (upper body) will replace Lizotte in Monday's lineup against the Avalanche.