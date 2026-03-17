Blake Lizotte Injury: Set for extended absence

Lizotte (upper body) will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Lizotte sat out Monday's 7-2 win over Colorado and is now in danger of missing the rest of the regular season. The Penguins conclude their 82-game schedule in St. Louis on April 14, which is exactly four weeks from now. The 28-year-old has accounted for seven goals, 19 points and a plus-6 rating over 55 appearances this season.