Blake Lizotte Injury: Still dealing with illness
Lizotte (illness) will not be available for Monday's road game against the Sharks.
Lizotte will miss his third consecutive game Monday. The left-shot forward's next chance to return to the lineup will be Wednesday in Utah, when Pittsburgh concludes its five-game road trip. Lizotte has accounted for eight markers, four helpers and a plus-5 rating across 33 appearances in 2024-25.
