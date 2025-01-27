Fantasy Hockey
Blake Lizotte Injury: Still dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Lizotte (illness) will not be available for Monday's road game against the Sharks.

Lizotte will miss his third consecutive game Monday. The left-shot forward's next chance to return to the lineup will be Wednesday in Utah, when Pittsburgh concludes its five-game road trip. Lizotte has accounted for eight markers, four helpers and a plus-5 rating across 33 appearances in 2024-25.

