Blake Lizotte Injury: Wearing regular jersey
Lizotte (upper body) took the ice for Thursday's practice in a regular sweater, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Lizotte has been sidelined since March 14 against the Mammoth due to his upper-body problem, a stretch of 16 games on the shelf. When healthy, the 28-year-old Minnesota native logged seven goals and 12 assists in 55 regular-season contests. If given the all-clear for Game 1 of the postseason, Lizotte could step into the lineup in favor of Elmer Soderblom.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Lizotte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Lizotte See More