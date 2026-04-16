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Blake Lizotte Injury: Wearing regular jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Lizotte (upper body) took the ice for Thursday's practice in a regular sweater, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Lizotte has been sidelined since March 14 against the Mammoth due to his upper-body problem, a stretch of 16 games on the shelf. When healthy, the 28-year-old Minnesota native logged seven goals and 12 assists in 55 regular-season contests. If given the all-clear for Game 1 of the postseason, Lizotte could step into the lineup in favor of Elmer Soderblom.

Blake Lizotte
Pittsburgh Penguins
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