Blake Lizotte News: Adds empty-netter
Lizotte scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
Lizotte was out for the Penguins' last game before the Olympic break while awaiting the birth of his first child. The new dad had to wait a while to get back into game action, but he was able to contribute a goal in his return. The 28-year-old forward has seven goals, 18 points, 44 shots on net, 42 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 47 appearances this season while playing in a bottom-six role.
