Blake Lizotte News: Earns helper Sunday

Lizotte logged an assist and two hits in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lizotte ended a six-game point drought with the helper. The 27-year-old continues to fill a bottom-six role, either as a center or a winger. He saw 16:44 of ice time Sunday, a season-high mark, which indicates his role could grow down the stretch, especially if the Penguins trade away forwards. Lizotte has 14 points, 40 shots on net, 48 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 44 outings overall.