Blake Lizotte News: Ensures win

Lizotte scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Montreal. He finished with one shot, one block and two hits.

Lizotte, playing just his second game following a stint on injured reserve due to a concussion, iced the Canadiens with the tally. Montreal had made it a one-goal game earlier in the third period and were pressing for the equalizer. Lizotte, who signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh during the offseason, has opened his career in the Steel City centering the fourth line.