Blake Lizotte News: Ensures win
Lizotte scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Montreal. He finished with one shot, one block and two hits.
Lizotte, playing just his second game following a stint on injured reserve due to a concussion, iced the Canadiens with the tally. Montreal had made it a one-goal game earlier in the third period and were pressing for the equalizer. Lizotte, who signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh during the offseason, has opened his career in the Steel City centering the fourth line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now