Blake Lizotte News: Extends productive stretch

Lizotte scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Lizotte might play in the fourth line, but there's no question the 27-year-old is going through his most productive stretch of the season. He's cracked the scoresheet in six of his last seven outings, racking up four goals and four assists in that span. His role in the fourth line limits his upside considerably, but the 27-year-old is finding ways to make his presence felt more often than not.