Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Lizotte headshot

Blake Lizotte News: Extends productive stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Lizotte scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Lizotte might play in the fourth line, but there's no question the 27-year-old is going through his most productive stretch of the season. He's cracked the scoresheet in six of his last seven outings, racking up four goals and four assists in that span. His role in the fourth line limits his upside considerably, but the 27-year-old is finding ways to make his presence felt more often than not.

Blake Lizotte
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now