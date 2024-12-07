Blake Lizotte News: Fills empty net

Lizotte scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lizotte continues to produce from a bottom-six spot. He has four goals and three assists over his last six contests, and his tally Saturday was his first shorthanded point of the campaign. He has logged multiple shorthanded points in four of the previous five seasons. Overall, the 26-year-old has six goals, three helpers, 16 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-5 rating through 13 appearances in 2024-25. The Penguins haven't gotten much out of their depth, but Lizotte is a notable exception in that regard.