Blake Lizotte News: Finds twine Friday

Lizotte scored a goal, took two shots on net and added three hits during Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Lizotte's tally was the first of the game for Pittsburgh as he found the back of the net in under three minutes into the second period. The 27-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 13 points and 38 shots on net across 37 appearances this season. Friday's goal ended a 16-game point drought for Lizotte. His debut season with the Penguins is unlikely to best his career-high of 34 points from the 2022-23 season. However, Lizotte is two goals shy of tying his career-best of 11 tallies from that same season.