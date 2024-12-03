Blake Lizotte News: Four points in last two games

Lizotte had two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

Lizotte has four points (two goals, two assists) over his last two games, and he's off to a roaring start with seven points, including four goals, in 11 games so far. Unfortunately, he has fired only 13 shots in those 11 games, and his 30.8 shooting percentage is unsustainable. LIzotte is on a nice run, but it won't last -- his career-best point total is 34 (2022-23).