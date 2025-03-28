Blake Lizotte News: Gets goal Thursday

Lizotte scored a goal on two shots, added two hits, logged two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Lizotte ended a 17-game goal drought with his third-period tally. In that span, he had five assists, seven shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-8 rating. The 27-year-old is typically more of a defensive forward, but the Penguins' center depth has been tested by the absences of Evgeni Malkin (upper body) and Thomas Novak (lower body), allowing Lizotte to see more ice time. For the season, he has 10 goals, 19 points, 47 shots, 58 hits and a minus-5 rating over 55 appearances.