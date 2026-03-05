Blake Lizotte headshot

Blake Lizotte News: Good to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Lizotte (lower body) is available for Thursday's game against Buffalo.

Lizotte has seven goals, 19 points, 25 PIM, 43 hits and 28 blocks in 49 appearances in 2025-26. He missed Tuesday's game against Boston because of the injury. Kevin Hayes is set to be a healthy scratch versus the Sabres due to Lizotte's return.

