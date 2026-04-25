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Blake Lizotte News: Helps out on empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Lizotte registered an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Lizotte missed the last 16 games of the regular season due to an upper-body injury, and this was his first point in four playoff outings. He had 19 points, 49 shots on net, 49 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 55 regular-season contests. This is Lizotte's fourth time in the postseason -- over the three previous runs he's been part of, he earned just two points across 15 appearances.

Blake Lizotte
Pittsburgh Penguins
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