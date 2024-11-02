Fantasy Hockey
Blake Lizotte headshot

Blake Lizotte News: Insures win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 7:25pm

Lizotte scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Montreal. He finished with one shot, one block and two hits.

Lizotte, playing just his second game following a stint on injured reserve due to a concussion, iced the Canadiens with the tally. Montreal had made it a one-goal game earlier in the third period and were pressing for the equalizer. Lizotte, who signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh during the offseason, has opened his career in the Steel City centering the fourth line.

