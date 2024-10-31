Fantasy Hockey
Blake Lizotte headshot

Blake Lizotte News: Off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Lizotte (concussion) was removed from injured reserve Thursday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Lizotte was considered a game-time decision for Thursday's game against Anaheim, but this seems to suggest that he's ready to play. The 26-year-old is projected to serve on the third line alongside Kevin Hayes and Anthony Beauvillier. He hasn't played yet in 2024-25, but Lizotte recorded seven goals and 15 points across 62 regular-season outings with the Kings in 2023-24.

Blake Lizotte
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
