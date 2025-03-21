Blake Lizotte News: Posts helper in win

Lizotte notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lizotte is up to four helpers over his last four outings, as well as five hits. The 27-year-old is almost exclusively playmaking -- he's in a 15-game goal drought and has mustered just five shots on net to go with five assists in that span. For the season, he's at 18 points, 43 shots on net, 54 hits, 24 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 52 appearances in a bottom-six role, surpassing his 15-point total from the 2023-24 campaign with the Kings.