Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Lizotte headshot

Blake Lizotte News: Posts helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Lizotte notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lizotte is up to four helpers over his last four outings, as well as five hits. The 27-year-old is almost exclusively playmaking -- he's in a 15-game goal drought and has mustered just five shots on net to go with five assists in that span. For the season, he's at 18 points, 43 shots on net, 54 hits, 24 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 52 appearances in a bottom-six role, surpassing his 15-point total from the 2023-24 campaign with the Kings.

Blake Lizotte
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now