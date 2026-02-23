Blake Lizotte News: Practices Sunday
Lizotte (personal) was back on the ice with the team Sunday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Lizotte missed the final game before the Olympic break while awaiting the birth of his child, but he was back on the ice for Sunday's session. With Lizotte in the lineup, he figures to rejoin Connor Dewar and Noel Acciari on the fourth line and should see decent penalty-kill minutes.
