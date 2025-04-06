Blake Lizotte News: Scores game-winner Saturday

Lizotte scored the game-winning goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Lizotte scored for the second time in four games, and it came at a clutch moment with 1:43 left in the third period. The 27-year-old forward's tally was his first game-winner and his 11th goal of the campaign. He's reached the 20-point mark while adding 50 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-4 rating over 58 appearances in 2024-25.