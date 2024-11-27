Fantasy Hockey
Blake Lizotte News: Scores in return from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Lizotte netted an even-strength goal Wednesday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver.

Lizotte opened the scoring in the first period Wednesday in his return to the lineup after missing five games due to a concussion. The left-shot center settled in on the third line between Anthony Beauvillier and Drew O'Connor in addition to filling a role on the penalty kill. The 26-year-old Lizotte has three markers but hasn't recorded an assist through eight contests in 2024-25.

