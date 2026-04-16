Blake Lizotte News: Set to return for playoffs
Lizotte (upper body) said Thursday that he'll be available for Game 1 of the Penguins' first-round playoff series against the Flyers, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Lizotte has been sidelined since mid-March due to his upper-body injury, but he was on the ice for Thursday's practice session in a regular sweater, and he'll be ready to return to game action for the start of the postseason. Across 55 regular-season appearances this year, Lizotte recorded seven goals, 12 assists, 49 hits, 35 blocked shots and 25 PIM while averaging 13:52 of ice time.
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