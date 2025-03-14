Blake Lizotte News: Supplies two assists

Lizotte notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

The Penguins got some early offense from unlikely sources Thursday, as Lizotte set up goals by Ryan Graves and Connor Dewar. This ended a four-game slump for Lizotte, who has just three assists over 12 contests since his last goal. Still, the team's forward depth is minimal, allowing the 27-year-old to take a third-line role for now. He has 16 points over 49 outings this season, one point better than his 62-game performance from 2023-24. Lizotte has added 41 shots on net, 50 hits, 24 PIM, 23 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 2024-25.