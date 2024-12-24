Blake Lizotte News: Tallies late on power play

Lizotte scored a power-play goal and added three hits in Monday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Lizotte was on the ice on a late power play and cashed in the Penguins' final goal of the game. He's typically not a factor with the man advantage, seeing just traces of time at the ends of power plays to provide a steady defensive presence. The 27-year-old has done well in a bottom-six role this season, logging eight goals, four assists, 19 shots on net, 26 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 20 appearances. He's on pace to return to the 20-point threshold after missing that mark over 62 games with the Kings last year.