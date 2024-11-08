Blake Lizotte News: Tallies lone goal in loss

Lizotte scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lizotte's goal in the third period ended Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid. With two goals over four games this season, Lizotte has added a bit of unexpected depth scoring from the fourth line. He's produced four shots on net, 10 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The Penguins have frequently shuffled their lines looking for chemistry, and if Lizotte continues to play well, he may be due to move up the lineup.