Blake Lizotte News: Two-point effort against Flames

Lizotte scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over Calgary.

After helping to set up Anthony Beauvillier for the game's opening tally late in the first period, Lizotte wrapped up the scoring himself late in the third. Like a lot of Penguins, the 26-year-old produced his best performance of the season Saturday, and while he's already been sidelined by multiple concussions in 2024-25, Lizotte does have four goals and five points in the 10 games he's been able to suit up for.