Blake Montgomery headshot

Blake Montgomery News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Montgomery signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Wednesday.

Montgomery's contract will start in 2026-27, but he'll join AHL Belleville right away on an amateur tryout agreement. The 20-year-old had nine goals, 17 points and 65 PIM in 37 outings as a freshman with the University of Wisconsin in 2025-26. Ottawa selected him with the No. 117 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Blake Montgomery
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Montgomery See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Montgomery See More
Top NCAA Fantasy Hockey Prospects 2025-26: Big Ten & NCHC Stars to Watch
NHL
Top NCAA Fantasy Hockey Prospects 2025-26: Big Ten & NCHC Stars to Watch
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
135 days ago