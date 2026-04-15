Blake Montgomery News: Inks entry-level deal
Montgomery signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Wednesday.
Montgomery's contract will start in 2026-27, but he'll join AHL Belleville right away on an amateur tryout agreement. The 20-year-old had nine goals, 17 points and 65 PIM in 37 outings as a freshman with the University of Wisconsin in 2025-26. Ottawa selected him with the No. 117 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
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