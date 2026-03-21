Blake Vanek News: Two of each in WHL win

Vanek scored twice and added two assists in WHL Calgary's 8-5 win over Lethbridge on Saturday.

Vanek had gone nine games without a multi-point effort, earning just a goal and an assist in that span. The winger stepped up with a big performance, arguably his best of the season. He concluded the regular season with 19 goals and 36 points over 68 appearances, playing well at times but lacking in consistency overall.