Bo Horvat headshot

Bo Horvat Injury: Remains day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 12:25pm

Horvat (lower body) continues to be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Carolina, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

The fact that Horvat is traveling with the Islanders is certainly good news, though he was also held out of Sunday's game against Chicago while being considered day-to-day ahead of that contest. With New York notoriously stingy on player injury updates, fantasy managers may have to wait until puck drop to see if Horvat is actually suiting up versus Carolina on Tuesday.

