Bo Horvat News: Bags two apples

Horvat tallied two assists and a plus-4 rating during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

After a five-game point drought, Horvat has tallied three assists over his last two appearances to give him 17 points on the season. While the helpers are welcome, the 29-year-old is in desperate need to reignite his goal-scoring prowess, as Horvat has managed just five goals thus far in the 2024-25 campaign after posting 30+ in each of his previous three seasons.