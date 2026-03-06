Bo Horvat headshot

Bo Horvat News: Beats buzzer in second period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Horvat scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

The officials added a second after a late whistle in the second period, and that was all Horvat needed to snipe home the Islanders' first goal. He's tallied twice over three games in March, adding 12 shots on net, four hits and five blocked shots. The 30-year-old center is up to 26 goals, 43 points, 161 shots on net, 43 hits, 32 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 49 appearances this season. Horvat should continue to see top-line minutes as one of the Islanders' more reliable scorers.

Bo Horvat
New York Islanders
