Bo Horvat News: Big three-point effort carries win

Horvat had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Horvat has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last two games, and seven of his 12 points this season come in his last four games. He has 16 shots in those four games. Horvat's uptick in production has come since Mathew Barzal (upper body) went down with injury. The Isles have struggled to score this season, so this is great news for them and welcome news for fantasy managers, who came into the season expecting 65-70 points from Horvat.