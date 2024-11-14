Bo Horvat News: Collects pair of helpers

Horvat notched two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Horvat continues to be a boom-or-bust player in November -- this was his fourth multi-point effort of the month to go with three scoreless outings. He set up tallies by Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee in this contest. Horvat is up to five goals, nine helpers, 51 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-1 rating through 17 appearances. He continues to be a focal point on offense as the top-line center, and he's producing enough to be in fantasy lineups most of the time.