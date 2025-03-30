Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bo Horvat headshot

Bo Horvat News: Contributes two helpers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Horvat logged a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Horvat is four games removed from his last goal, but he has three assists in that span. The Islanders are still in a skid -- this was their fifth straight loss. Horvat will continue to play a large role as the first-line center. He's up to 51 points (seven on the power play), 214 shots on net, 96 hits and a plus-2 rating through 72 outings this season.

Bo Horvat
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now