Bo Horvat News: Contributes two helpers in loss

Horvat logged a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Horvat is four games removed from his last goal, but he has three assists in that span. The Islanders are still in a skid -- this was their fifth straight loss. Horvat will continue to play a large role as the first-line center. He's up to 51 points (seven on the power play), 214 shots on net, 96 hits and a plus-2 rating through 72 outings this season.