Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bo Horvat headshot

Bo Horvat News: Eight points in last seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 8:13pm

Horvat scored a goal and had two assists in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Horvat has eight points, including four goals, and 19 shots in his last seven games. The Isles have started to warm up with a 5-4-1 run in their last 10, and with Mathew Barzal and Anthony Duclair both back from injury, the team can finally ice a balanced top nine. Horvat will benefit from a decrease in pressure and that could translate into more offensive production.

Bo Horvat
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now