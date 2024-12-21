Bo Horvat News: Eight points in last seven games

Horvat scored a goal and had two assists in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Horvat has eight points, including four goals, and 19 shots in his last seven games. The Isles have started to warm up with a 5-4-1 run in their last 10, and with Mathew Barzal and Anthony Duclair both back from injury, the team can finally ice a balanced top nine. Horvat will benefit from a decrease in pressure and that could translate into more offensive production.