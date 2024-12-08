Bo Horvat News: Ends goal drought with game-winner

Horvat scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

His tally late in the second period gave the Islanders a 4-2 lead, but it also snapped a 13-game goal drought for Horvat, with his last tally coming Nov. 7 in Ottawa. The 29-year-old center topped 30 goals in each of the three prior seasons, but he could have a hard time extending that streak in 2024-25 -- through 28 contests, Horvat has only six goals and 20 points.