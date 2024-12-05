Fantasy Hockey
Bo Horvat headshot

Bo Horvat News: Generates assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Horvat notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Horvat's goal drought reached 13 games, but he has four assists and a plus-5 rating over his last five contests. The 29-year-old center has predictably struggled without his regular linemates, Anthony Duclair (leg) and Mathew Barzal (upper body), and their returns aren't imminent. Horvat now has 18 points, 77 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-4 rating through 27 appearances.

Bo Horvat
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
