Horvat scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Horvat continues to find ways to produce for the Islanders, and he's yet to record back-to-back games without a point throughout the entire month of December. The 29-year-old has five points across his last four games (two goals, three helpers) and is up to 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 11 games this month.