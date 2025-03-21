Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Bo Horvat headshot

Bo Horvat News: Lights the lamp twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Horvat scored two goals, including the game-winning tally in overtime, tallied five shots on net and dished out three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens.

Horvat was a hero late in the game for the Islanders with a goal in both the third and extra period of Thursday's game. His goal in overtime was with just under 90 seconds left to play and was his sixth game-winning goal of the season which tied his career best. Overall, Horvat has 23 goals, 47 points and 205 shots on net in 67 appearances this season. He's been steady on offense over the past week with four points in his last four games. With the Islanders making a push for the playoffs, Horvat should see plenty of opportunities to contribute to the offense down the stretch. He has solid value in all fantasy formats.

Bo Horvat
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now