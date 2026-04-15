Bo Horvat News: Nets 300th career goal
Horvat scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
It was the 300th goal of Horvat's career, a milestone he reached in his 881st game. That puts a positive spin on the end of the campaign, though Horvat will no doubt be disappointed to miss the playoffs. He snapped an eight-game goal drought Tuesday and ends the season with 31 tallies, 57 points, 226 shots on net, 51 hits, 38 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 68 appearances. That matches his point total from 81 regular-season contests a year ago, and this was the fourth time in five years he got over the 30-goal mark.
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