Bo Horvat News: Nets twice in OT win

Horvat scored two goals, including a shorthanded one, and took three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Horvat found the back of the net just 3:22 into the game when the Isles were shorthanded, tying the game 1-1, and later scored the game-winning goal in overtime with 1:50 left in the contest. Horvat, who has three goals over his last four games, is up to 12 goals and 29 total points across 39 appearances in 2024-25.