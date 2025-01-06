Bo Horvat News: Nets two goals in OT win

Horvat scored two goals, including a shorthanded tally, and took three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Horvat found the back of the net just 3:22 into the game when the Islanders were shorthanded, tying the game 1-1, and later scored the game-winning goal 3:10 into overtime. Horvat, who has three goals over his last four games, is up to 12 goals and 29 points across 39 appearances in 2024-25.