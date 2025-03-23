Fantasy Hockey
Bo Horvat headshot

Bo Horvat News: Points in three straight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Horvat scored his 24th goal of the season Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Horvat has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak and has found the scoresheet in four of his last five outings. The veteran center has been relatively steady on offense, especially considering New York has been without its best playmaker in Mathew Barzal (kneecap). For the season, Horvat has accumulated 24 goals and 48 points through 68 appearances. The 29-year-old will be heavily relied upon in Monday's crucial home matchup versus the Blue Jackets.

