Bo Horvat News: Posts pair of helpers
Horvat notched two assists and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Horvat wasn't able to score for a fourth straight game, but he stayed productive with the secondary helper on both of Emil Heineman's goals. The 30-year-old Horvat has seven goals and five assists over his last 10 contests. For the season, the center is up to 28 goals, 19 helpers, 177 shots on net, 44 hits, 35 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 52 appearances.
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