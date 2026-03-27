Bo Horvat headshot

Bo Horvat News: Pots goal No. 30

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Horvat scored his 30th goal of the season in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

The 30-year-old center opened the scoring early in the first period, flying down the wing and ripping a shot high blocker side on Jake Oettinger from the faceoff dot. It's the fourth time in Horvat's career he's reached the 30-goal plateau, and through 59 games this season he's produced 52 points, 202 shots on net, 50 hits, 40 PIM, 36 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating.

Bo Horvat
New York Islanders
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