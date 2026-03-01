Bo Horvat headshot

Bo Horvat News: Reaches 25-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Horvat scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Horvat was held off the scoresheet Saturday in Columbus, but he bounced back with his fourth goal and seventh point in the last five games. The 30-year-old center reached the 25-goal mark with this tally, a level he's now reached in five straight campaigns. He's at 42 points, 152 shots on net, 40 hits, 29 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 47 appearances.

Bo Horvat
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Horvat See More
