Bo Horvat News: Ready to rock

Horvat (lower body) will play versus Carolina on Tuesday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday .

Horvat will occupy a third-line role and could see time on the top power-play combination after a one-game absence. He has registered eight goals, 22 points and 86 shots on net across 31 appearances this season. With Horvat back in the lineup, Matt Martin will be a healthy scratch versus the Hurricanes.