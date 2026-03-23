Bo Horvat News: Scores game-winning goal
Horvat scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Horvat pushed his point streak to three games with this goal, as he found the back of the net with a snap shot at the 1:25 mark of the first period. The 30-year-old also ended a five-game goalless drought, and despite that slump, he remains one of the most effective scoring threats on the Isles' roster. He's up to 29 goals and 21 assists (50 points) across 57 appearances in 2025-26.
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