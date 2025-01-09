Bo Horvat News: Scores in Thursday's win

Horvat scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Horvat stretched the Islanders' lead to 3-0 in the second period. The center has racked up five goals and three assists over his last eight outings while playing in a second-line role. Horvat is up to 13 goals, 30 points, 117 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-12 rating through 40 appearances this season. He's on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the third year in a row and the fourth time in his career.